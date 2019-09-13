FLORENCE — Lila Goesel Jeffreys, 77, of Florence, AL passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Elkins Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Don Goesel (Lynn); and brother-in-law, Alvin Mashburn.
Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Jefferys of Springfield TN, Teena McLaughlin (Jeff) of Florence, AL, Kathy Hintz (Yantzee) of Mobile, AL and Kristi Taylor (Mike) of Philadelphia, PA; sisters, Pat Lemmond (Bud) and Peggy Mashburn; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her compassionate sitters, the staff of Kindred Hospice and the staff of Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to Shady Grove Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
