MUSCLE SHOALS — Lillan Kirkland, 96, died October 2, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She owned Skateland in Muscle Shoals.

