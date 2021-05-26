RUSSELLVILLE — Lillian Blake Wells, 88, died May 22, 2021. Visitation was Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Jonesboro Baptist Church. Funeral followed at 2 p.m. at the church with Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville directing. Burial was in Franklin Memory Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.