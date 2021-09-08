FLORENCE — Lillian Gertrude McAnally, age 88, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2021 after brief illness. She was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Joe VanDyke officiating. Services will conclude with Entombment in the Tri-Cities Memorial Garden Mausoleum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Onus and Pearlie Chandler; brothers, O.W. Chandler, Walter Chandler and Billy Joe Chandler; mother-in-law, Mattie Jewel Olive; and father-in-law, Virgil Amos McAnally.
She is survived by her husband, Bob McAnally; son, Steve McAnally (Carla); daughters, Rhonda Jones (Ronnie), Brenda Smith (Dennis), and Kristi Overton (Tim); brother, Morris Chandler; sisters, Patricia Bolen and Faye Gooch; grandchildren, Marc and Alex Mitchell, Dannon Smith, Noelle Eshee, Jade, Mika and Kai McAnally, Chandler and Casey Overton; stepgrandchildren, Shawn Mitchell and Ryan Jones; greatgrandchildren, Westley and Lilly-Ann Hayes, Trinity Eshee, Rayleigh Smith, Abby Smith; stepgreat-granddaughter, Zoye Eshee; and stepgreat-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Davis.
Active pallbearers will be Dennis Smith, Ronnie Jones, Tim Overton, Dannon Smith, Alex Mitchell, and Westley Hayes. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Douglas Hargett and Beau Hargett.
