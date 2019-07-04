KILLEN — Lillian Gertrude Gifford, 80, of Killen, passed away July 3, at her residence. She was a retired sales associate with Walmart in Florence, and a Primitive Baptist.
Survivors include her husband, William Howard “Billy” Gifford; daughter, Miranda Gifford Danley (Mike); sisters, Linda Scott Patrick (Jerry) and Regina Scott (Jim Lovell); grandchildren, Michael L. Danley II (Jessica) and Melissa L. Danley; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob and Hannah Danley.
Preceded in death by his parents, Robert Houston and Alice Lavenia Scott; brother, Kenneth Scott.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon with Bro. Ricky Harcrow and Bro. Michael L. Danley II officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Michael L. Danley II, Caleb M. Danley, Jacob M. Danley, Patrick J. Kirby, Taylor W. Pettus and James A. Lovell.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented