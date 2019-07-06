KILLEN — Lillian Gertrude Gifford, 80, of Killen, passed away July 3, at her residence. She was a retired sales associate with Walmart in Florence, and a Primitive Baptist.
Survivors include her husband, William Howard “Billy” Gifford; daughter, Miranda Gifford Danley (Mike); sisters, Linda Scott Patrick (Jerry) and Regina Scott (Jim Lovell); grandchildren, Michael L. Danley II (Jessica) and Melissa L. Danley; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob and Hannah Danley.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Houston and Alice Lavenia Scott; brother, Kenneth Scott.
Visitation was Friday, July 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at noon with Bro. Ricky Harcrow and Bro. Michael L. Danley II officiating. Burial was in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Michael L. Danley II, Caleb M. Danley, Jacob M. Danley, Patrick J. Kirby, Taylor W. Pettus and James A. Lovell.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
