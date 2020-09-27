LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Lillian Horton Montgomery was born to George Luther and Leona Sherill Horton, February 6, 1923, in Cypress Inn, Tennessee. Lillian married Lee Olis Montgomery, February 22, 1941. He preceded her in death, March 17, 1987.
She passed away at her home in Lutts, September 25, 2020, at the age of 97 years 7 months, 19 days . She was a member of the Scotts Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Lillian loved her flowers and gardens and she was an accomplished quilter. Her cooking skills, especially for coconut cakes and other desserts, were very much loved and appreciated by her family and friends. Using her weed eater was one of her favorite things to do and she always said she had rather be working outside than in the house. She was a seamstress, retiring from Angelica Manufacturing Company after more than 31 years.
Lillian is survived by sons, George (G.L.) Montgomery, wife Marianne, Athens, Alabama, and Donnie Montgomery, wife, Brenda, Killen, Alabama; daughter, Melba Montgomery and David Stooksberry, Lutts, TN; and daughter-in-law, Judy Montgomery, Collinwood.
She is also survived by grandsons, Ricky Montgomery, Dwayne Montgomery, wife, Cherie, Keith Montgomery, Tony Montgomery and Paul Montgomery, wife, Amanda; granddaughters, Tina Leatherwood, Cyndi Keeton, husband, Micheal, Sheri Hudson and Kala Eaton, husband, Jonathan; and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Joanna, Zach, Alleyna, Kelsi, Bryndyn, Kathryn, Ashlyn, Hattan, Audrey, Lillian, Emily, Nealy, Zaylee, Brody, Hunter, Addysyn, Jaxon, Bo, Bear and Hazel. In addition, she is survived by sister, Lucille Barkley; sisters-in-law, Betty Horton, Ophelia Horton and Yvonne Horton; and brother-in-law, Gene Montgomery, along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bobby; great-granddaughters, Britny, Alexandria and Katelyn; and brothers, Howard Horton, Raymond Horton, Otha Horton, Leland Horton and Billy Horton.
Funeral services for Lillian, will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood. Services will be officiated by Junior Overstreet and Bob Rich. Visitation will be Sunday, September 27, 2020, at noon until service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Montgomery, Dwayne Montgomery, Keith Montgomery, Tony Montgomery, Paul Montgomery and Danny Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be Stacey Vickery, Randy Horton, Kenny Horton, Steve Barkley and Coty Vickery.
