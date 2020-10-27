FLORENCE — Lillian Louise Reathford, 93, of Florence, passed away October 25, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was a member of Community Freewill Baptist Church. Lillian Louise Reathford was born September 14, 1927 to Climax and Beulah Lewis of Cloverdale, AL.
She was blessed with four brothers, Howard, Grady, Owen and James; two sisters, Dorothy and Lois; many nieces and nephews and lots of good neighbors and friends; and a special sister-in-Christ, the late Donna Butler.
J.L. and Lillian were married February 3, 1949. They did not have any children but were blessed by many they called their children. Lillian went to sleep on October 25, 2020. Her body will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Veteran’s Garden of Greenview Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 12:45 - 1:45 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Reverend Malcomb Scott officiating.
Mrs. Reathford was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Reathford; brothers, Howard and Grady Lewis; sisters, Dorothy Morgan and Lois Chowning; and parents, C.E. and Beulah Lewis.
She is survived by her brothers, Owen Lewis (Mary) and James Lewis (Linda), all of Florence; and many nieces and nephews and close friends.
Active pallbearers will be Kevin Chowning, J.C. Chowning, Michael Lewis, Jeff Lewis, Harold Lewis and Larry Chowning.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Reathford, Mickey Reathford, Jeff Clemmons, nieces and nephews of J.L. and Lillian Reathford; men and women of Community Freewill Baptist Church, and “all our children.”
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented