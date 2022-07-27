FLORENCE — Lillian Marvoline Myrick, age 76, of Florence, AL passed away July 25, 2022 at home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a homemaker, and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be held at Shiloh Cemetery on Thursday at 11 a.m. Brian Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Survivors are her son, Billy Harold Myrick of Florence; brothers, Travis Hannah of Greenhill and Johnny Leon Hannah of Athens; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Willie Mae Wilburn Hannah; daughter, LaDonice Borden; two brothers, Louis Hannah and Edwin Hannah; two sisters, Opal Johns and Marguerite Hines.
