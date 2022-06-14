FLORENCE — Lillian Rose Robertson, 80, of Florence, AL passed away June 12, 2022.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 1:15 to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Rod Stansky.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, J.S. and Lillian Hughes; sister, Harriett Patterson (Dennis); sons, Troy W. Robertson and Jay T. Robertson (Luz Holgin).
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bobby J. Robertson.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Ricky and Kathy Haraway, Justin and Jackson Haraway, and Donnie Dennis.
Special thanks to Enhabit Home Health Care, Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Center, Station 3, and the sitters who provided care for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. No floral arrangements or plants, please.
Commented