SHEFFIELD — Lillie Brown, 87, died November 5, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

