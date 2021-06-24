MUSCLE SHOALS — Lillie Lorraine Covington, age 89, of Muscle Shoals, passed away June 22, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 26, at 11:00 a.m. with Williams Funeral Home directing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobart D. “Bill” Covington; daughter, Linda Covington Isbell; and granddaughter, Kala Ellen Covington.
Survivors include her children, David Covington (Becky), Ken Covington (Rhonda), Lisa Johnson (J.C.), and Leslie Covington; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Covington was a member of the Church of Christ and worked as an air traffic control specialist for the F.A.A. at the Muscle Shoals Airport. She loved to do counted cross-stitch, reading, working puzzles, and spending time with her family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice and her many caregivers over the years. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
