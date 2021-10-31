WAYNESBORO, TN — Lillie Lou Hall Brewer, 84, died Friday, October 29, 2021. Visitation will be held October 31, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. until service time, at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro, TN. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Herbert H. Brewer.

