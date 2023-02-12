F.2.12.23 Lillie Kelley.jpg

FLORENCE — Lillie Mae Parrish Kelley, age 97, of Florence, passed away Friday, February 10th 2023. Visitation will be Monday, February13th from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Experience Church 5531 County Road 47, Florence, Alabama. The service will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Pastor Jeff Street, Brother Justin Pullum and Dr. Rick Craft officiating. Burial will be at Railroad Cemetery, Iron City, Tennessee.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you