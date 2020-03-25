CHEROKEE
On March 23, 2020, Lillie Mae went to meet the love of her life one more time on the shores of that great river. There will be a private family service at a later date.
She was born Lillie Mae Winchester on November 1, 1930, to Vivian and Joseph Winchester of Pleasant Site, Alabama. Mom loved history and decorated our home with love and antiques. We as a family could not have had two better parents and grandparents as the ones God blessed us with. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Herbert Durham; parents, Joseph and Vivian Winchester; and brothers, James and Johnny Winchester.
Lillie is survived by her son, Kenneth Durham (Carolyn); daughter, Pat Johnson; grandchildren, James Durham (Morgan), Amberlee Brown (Nick) and Tracey Cosby (Jessie); great-grandchildren, Patrick Durham, Colton McCaig, Hunter Strickland and Lillie Cosby; sister, Cora Ann Durham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Asphalt Rock Baptist Church at 1120 Asphalt Rock Road, Cherokee, Alabama, or your local church food bank, or to the Cooking Angels at Harris Chapel Baptist Church.
