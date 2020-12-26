MUSCLE SHOALS — Ms. Lillie Maple Abernathy Fort, 89, died December 22, 2020. Public Viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday in Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Leighton.

