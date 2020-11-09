LEXINGTON — Jean Robertson, 92, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by family, at her home. She suffered many age related ailments; and, more recently dementia.
Mother was a homemaker, a fabulous cook, excellent seamstress, and all ‘round hard-working woman. She was born March, 15, 1928, to Frank and Lula Davis Williams, and was a member of the Church of Christ, having attended Antioch and Center Hill, before her health declined.
There will be a graveside gathering of family and friends at Pettus Cemetery, Highway 64, Lexington, AL, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m.
Manson Behel will officiate the service. Please practice our current known healthcare precautions.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Floyd Glen Robertson; sisters, Ruby Woodham and Georgia French; and brother, Alton Williams.
She is survived by daughters, Kay Akin and Connie Robertson and son-in-law, Jim Akin, whom she loved as a son; and several nieces and nephews.
Our family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Danny McFall, and Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice Care, especially nurses, Heather Hill and Michelle Young. Our special thanks to Leana Howard Rencarge for her attentive care during these last several months.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pettus Cemetery Fund c/o Roger Pettus, 3060 CR 48, Lexington, AL 35648 or Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Pkwy., Florence, AL 35630
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
