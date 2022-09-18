WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Lillis Aleen Caperton Staggs was born July 5, 1931 in Waynesboro, TN., the daughter of the late John L. and Tennie Violet Gambrell Caperton. She was united in marriage to Mack Staggs on September 17, 1949. Mr. Staggs preceded her in death on August 18, 2010 and our daddy will be waiting at the gates of Heaven and he will say, “Come on in Lillis.” Mrs. Staggs was a homemaker until all her children were almost grown. She worked at Mallory for 10 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, TN. She loved to sing in the choir and at the nursing home with her church. She also was a great cook, could sew, and make beautiful quilts. Mrs. Staggs departed this life on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 91.
She is survived by daughters, Ethel Farmer of Florence, AL., and Patricia Jones of Waynesboro, TN; sons, Roy Staggs of Waynesboro, TN., and Carlton Staggs of Mt. Pleasant, TN; sisters, Evelyn Gobbell of Waynesboro, TN., Mary Sue Thompson of Decatur, IN., and Helen Clark of Bryan, OH; grandchildren, Anthony Lacher, Lillian Luna Mucha (Doug), Dr. Hillary Luna DelaRosa (Micah), Kyle Staggs (Brandy), Bryan Staggs (Melissa), Chris Staggs (Ashley), Chad Staggs (Brittany), Mike Jones, Scott Jones, and Leighann Jones (David); great grandchildren, Jade Lacher (Kyler), Ethan Lacher (Lindsay), Kipton Mucha, Ella Jane Mucha, McCoy DelaRosa, Evie Claire DelaRosa, Gavin Staggs, Gabie Staggs, Laila Staggs, Legend Staggs, Kutler Staggs, Alden Staggs, Abby Staggs, Allie Kate Staggs, Alivia Staggs, Axton Staggs, Connor Staggs, Hudson Staggs, Bennett Brown, and Lincoln Brown; and great-great grandchildren, Peyton Griggs, Paizlee Griggs, and Parker Nutt.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her grandchild, Matthew Staggs, brothers, Eugene Caperton, James Caperton, Eunice Caperton, Rex Caperton, and Raymond Caperton, and sisters, Beatrice Evans, Inava “Peg” Moore, Emma Nola Caperton, Joyce Durham, Margie Pearl Carr, Sharon Clark, Martha Lillian Caperton, and son-in-law, Jakie Jones.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Waynesboro, TN., with Myra Staggs and Greg Eaton officiating. Burial followed in the Highland United Methodist Church Cemetery with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family.
Pallbearers were, Kyle Staggs, Mike Jones, Chris Staggs, Chad Staggs, Peyton Griggs, and Alden Staggs. Honorary Pallbearers were, Anthony Lacher, Bryan Staggs, Ethan Lacher, Gavin Staggs, and Scott Jones.
