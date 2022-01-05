RUSSELLVILLE — Lilly Claude Rooks, 93, of Russellville, AL, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Russellville Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Atlanta, GA, on September 30, 1928. She was raised in Attalla and later Albertville, where she met her husband, W.C. Rooks, on walks to school. They corresponded while he was in the Navy and began dating after his service in World War II. She graduated from Albertville High School in 1946, and they were wed on December 13 of that year, beginning a wonderful marriage of nearly 63 years. After 12 years of waiting to adopt a child, they adopted their daughter Amanda. They built a farm in Albertville and lived there until 1969 when the family moved to Russellville for Mr. Rooks’s employment as district highway engineer with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
She will long be remembered for her extraordinary kindness as a member of both the Albertville and Russellville communities, an exemplary member of her church, and a loving mother and grandmother. She taught the Ruth Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Russellville for almost 50 years and cared deeply for her class members. She also called each member of the church on his or her birthday. It was almost impossible to know Mrs. Rooks without becoming a friend.
The visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced. Officiating will be Dr. Gene Balding. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Fricks, Johnny Duncan, Ricky Hall, Don Sibley, John Payne, Harold Mitchell, Jeff Bowling, Wayne Ingram, Terry Bolton, Calvin Parmer, and Randy Paul Stepleton.
She is survived by her daughter, L. Amanda Rooks Arthur Turnock (Mrs. David Turnock) and her grandson, Christopher Arthur of Russellville. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. Rooks, Jr., and her parents, Claude and Ruby Stewart of Albertville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Russellville, P.O. Box 326, Russellville, AL 35653, or to the charity of one’s choice.
