TOWN CREEK — Lilly Pearl Nichols, 77, of Town Creek, Alabama died Saturday, December 14 peacefully at home after an extended battle with cancer. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with service to follow at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with Brother Rick Gilley officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Lilly was born on December 22, 1941 in Leighton, Alabama to parents Nora and Parker Trousdale. She was a loving wife and mother with a servant’s heart. A retiree of Community Action Head Start, she dedicated 20 years to changing other’s lives. She loved gospel music and writing cards of encouragement to members of the congregation at First Baptist Church of Town Creek, where she served as an active member.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Willard Nichols; daughters, Gail South (Todd), Melissa Montgomery (Robert), and Kristi Burklow (Mattison); siblings, Sandra Thompson, Nettie Joiner, and Bobbie Trousdale (Martha). Lilly will forever be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Eva Witte.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Town Creek, Alabama.
Commented