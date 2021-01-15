LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Lilly Scott Johnson, 86, died January 14, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Calvary Hill Church of God.

