IUKA, MS — Lily LaDonne Nicole Raigan Bearman, 3, died Friday, October 29, 2021. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., November 2, 2021 at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5 until 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center by calling (901) 287-6308; or online at www.lebonheur.org.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.