FLORENCE — Lily Viola Flowers Fairres, age 74, of Florence, was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on September 20, 1947, and passed away Friday, November 27, 2021, surrounded by her family. Lily was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma.
Lily was preceded in death by her loving husband of 28 years, Raymond “Bud” Fairres; parents, Floyd and Rose Flowers; son, Johnny O’Bannon; and two grandsons, Timothy and baby Tony.
Lily is survived by her four daughters, Robin (Bill), Teresa (George), Terry (Chris) and Renee (Brian); 11 grandchildren, Jessica, Brian, Christopher, Ashley, Terry, Kala, Kristan, John, Christina, Austin, and Malea; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lily was a longtime member of Christ Chapel and loved Jesus with all of her heart. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
