Linda Jane McLemore Adams, age 76, of Florence, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. Memorial visitation will be Monday, March 20th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Iva McLemore; husband, Timothy Adam, Sr., and brother Harold McLemore.
Survivors include his children, Cynthia Adams Cantrell (Neal), Rena Adams Ezell (Greg), and Timothy Andrew Adams II (Martha); siblings, Oneal, J.B., and Larry McLemore; grandchildren, Jessica Campbell Horne (Michael), Shelby Campbell, Darby Campbell, Grace Adams, Ty Ezell, Trey Cantrell, and Andy Cantrell (Jami);
great-grandson, Oliver Ryan Cantrell.
Linda enjoyed gardening, reading, card making, board games, card games, and spending time with family especially loving on her grandkids.
A special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama for their love and care. In-lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of North Alabama or the Alzheimer’s Foundation. You may send condolences to wfunerals.com.
