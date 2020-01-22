TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Linda Alfreda Hyler Sistrunk of Tuscumbia passed Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Visitation with the family will be tonight from 5-7 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral service for Mrs. Sistrunk will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, Rev. Otis B. Smith, Pastor Rev. Earnest Smith, officiating. Burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 a.m. The public viewing will be today, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.
