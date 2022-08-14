FLORENCE — Linda Evelyn Angel, age 63, of Florence, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Wayne Angel; parents, Teddy and Daisy Pitts; brother, Larry Young; sisters, Kaye and Donna Pitts.

Survivors are her children, Linda Graves (Shannon) and Alex Angel (Misty); sisters, Grace Lanier and Sylvia Hanback; grandchildren, Brittany Worley (Jake), Peyton and Adison Angel; great-grandchildren, McKinley and Jack Worley.

A special thanks to Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and to Dr. Naeini for their love and care. A memorial service may be scheduled at a late date. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

