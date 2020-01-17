FLORENCE — Linda Ann Ragland Henry, 67, of Florence, died Januayr 10, 2020. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 17, 2020 at Free Spirit Bible Church, Florence, Elder Ricky White, Eulogist, Rev. William Freeman, Pastor. Burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. The public viewing will be today 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
Linda Ann Ragland Henry was born February 25, 1952, and departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020, in Warrior, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Edna Ragland; two sisters, Patricia Coleman and Etta Anderson Johnson. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory a supportive husband, Raymond Henry; daughter, Theolisha (Paul) Smith; two sons, Keyno (Amee) Henry, Michael Ragland; five grandchildren, Jaiden, Tyler, Taylor, Kyran and Tori; one sister, Gertrude (Ricky) White; one brother, James (Cynthia) Ragland; and a host of family and friends, including several nieces and nephews, and all with whom she shared a special bond.
