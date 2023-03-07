LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Linda Ann Robertson, 79, died March 4, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12 to 2 p.m. at Gum Springs Baptist Church, Lawrenceburg. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Macedonia Cemetery. Neal Funeral Home directing.

