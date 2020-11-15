CHEROKEE — Linda Ann Tapp, age 71, of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The visitation will be Sunday, November 15, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Steve Slayton officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Ann has been a lifelong member of Cherokee First Baptist Church where she served the Lord in the choir, as VBS Director for many years, and as a devoted deacon’s wife. She had a loving spirit and welcomed people into her church family with loving arms. She used her talent to sing to bless others in her life. She was a loving, caring, and giving Mom and wife who will be greatly missed. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Obie and Dessie Landers; brothers, Eddie and Charles Landers; and sister, Martha Weaver.
Ann is survived by her husband, Jimmy Tapp; children, Jennifer Wallace (Darryl) and Jimbo Tapp (Nikki); brother, Eugene Landers; sister, Sandra White; grandchildren, Lindsey Wallace, Jay Wallace, Macayla Alexander,Taylor Jo Tapp, Thorne Tapp, Austin Moses, and Abbie and Brie Tapp.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jimbo Tapp, Jay Wallace, Thorne Tapp, Austin Moses, Doug Garrison, and Raymond Wallace.
Special thanks to North Alabama Hospice and Lorie and Michelle.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
