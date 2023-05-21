Linda Stegall Behel, 73, of Killen, passed away May 19, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a homemaker and a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Behel; daughters, Tara Silva and Krista Hinton (Will); brothers, Keith Stegall (Renae) and Tim Stegall (Sherry); grandchildren, Andy Silva, Ryan Silva, Gracie Hinton and Ellie Hinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Hazel Cash Stegall and sister, Brenda Kautz.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 22, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Hill Home. The funeral service will follow at 1p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Tim Grigsby and Jimmy Goins officiating. Burial will be at Lone Cedar Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Pettus, Brent Gooch, Will Hinton, Sam Wrather, Nigel Russ and Marion Hinton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Raymond Sharp, Tyler Grigsby, Phil Newton and Lone Cedar Deacons.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations be made to Lone Cedar Ladies Ministry/Alice’s Angels.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
