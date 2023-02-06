ROGERSVILLE — Linda Larie Belue, 80, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on February 3, surrounded by her family and husband of 63 years. Linda will be remembered as a dedicated Christian, loving mother and grandmother. She passionately built, supported, and bonded her beloved family through dedication and devotion. Linda’s life included caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family, viewing flowers and hummingbirds, and watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. Her life was one of selfless service and faithful love of God and family.

