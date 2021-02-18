RED BAY
Linda Evon Blanton, 80, died February 15, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, directing.
