RED BAY — Linda Blanton, 80, went to her heavenly home on February 15, 2021. She was born, Linda Evon O’Rear, in Fulton, MS on December 31, 1940 to Novie O’Rear and Norma Adams O’Rear. She married George Wrefford Blanton on August 16, 1957 and they were married 48 years when he passed away. Their marriage was blessed with three sons. Linda was a great cook and she enjoyed cooking the favorites for her family. She especially enjoyed taking care of and spoiling her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening. She raised chickens for many years but was primarily a homemaker. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Sunday, February 21, at 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina, AL with Brother Billy Nichols and Nelson Elrod officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the church. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Linda leaves behind her sons, Kenneth (Kathy), Mike (Sharyn), and Jeff (Janet); her grandchildren, Sommer (Barron) Hamilton, April (Randy) Lowery, Kyle (Haley) Blanton, Kayla Blanton, Jonathon Barnette, Jacob (Gina) Barnette, Juli Ann Barnette-Jones (Ryan), and Jana (Dougie) Barnette-Anderson. She was richly blessed with 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Dexter (Jana) and Addis (Joan) O’Rear and sister, Glinda Sue (Nelson) Elrod.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; brothers, Lial, Lealon, Leburn, and Lionel O’Rear; sisters, Eva Lois O’Rear, LaRue Stanford, and Lila Ruth Holland and a grandson, Michael Blanton.
Pallbearers will be Brady Page, Jeff Burks, Kevin O’Rear, Pat Elrod, Dougie Anderson, and Ryan Jones.
