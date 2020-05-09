FLORENCE — Linda Bohnstedt Van Sandt passed away at her home on May 6, 2020 after a nine month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Verlie and A. J. Bohnstedt. She was a lifelong resident of Florence, Alabama. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1958 and Florence State University in 1961. She is survived by her three children and three grandchildren, the pride and loves of her life, John Thomas Van Sandt, Sharel (J. B.) Hooper and Audra (Robby) Taliaferro, Mills Hooper, Anne Thomas Hooper and Ellie Taliaferro. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren and will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her brother, Bob Bohnstedt and sister, Marjorie B. Falkner as well as her nieces and nephews, Anna Bohnstedt Stephens, Jennifer Falkner Cabbage, Justin Falkner, Devon Ridens and Ashleigh Ridens. As a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church since baptism in 1941, she served on the church council, taught Sunday School, and was the Ladies Guild president for several years. She cherished her church and was instrumental in the narthex renovation and creation of the memorial garden. She was a member of the Muscle Shoals District Service League where she served as Vice President and Treasurer. Previously, she was the Associate Director of Shoals Inc. In addition to being the manager of Keystone Business Center, she enjoyed owning Fabulous Finds, a furniture consignment business during the last 10 years. She was past chairman and an active member of the City of Florence Beautification Board and was influential in reviving the Christmas tree installation on Court Street for the holidays. As an avid gardener, she then became a Shoals Master Gardener. Her group of lifelong friends provided essential support and companionship, especially during these last months and for that the family is extremely grateful. She loved tennis, Callaway Gardens and traveling.
The family would like to express our gratitude to Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Katie Looney, RN, Shane Terry, PTA, Dr. Jordan Berlin and Amy Hayes RN of Vanderbilt Medical Center, Dr. Thomas Johnson, the nurses and staff at Clearview Cancer Center and Marilyn Brown. A private family burial was held on Friday with pallbearers, Robby Taliaferro, J. B. Hooper, Mills Hooper, Justin Falkner, Ryan Cabbage and Johnny Falkner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 630 North Poplar Street, Florence, Alabama. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
