TUSCUMBIA — Linda Carol Aldrete, 76, Tuscumbia, AL passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Aldrete was a lifelong resident of North Alabama. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Aldrete of 17 wonderful years together; son, Michael Scott (Chele); daughter, Michele Scott; grandchildren, Chase Jones, Hunter Jones, Heath Morgan, Matthew Scott, Alyssa Scott, Nicholas Scott; great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Levi and Violet; brother, Joe King (Becky).
Visitation will be today, January 22, 2022, 12 until 1 P.M. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville. Funeral service will be at 1 P.M. with Dylan Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
She is preceded in death by parents, Dick and Vergie King: brother, Connie King; son, Dustin McNatt.
Pinkard Funeral Home Russellville will be directing.
