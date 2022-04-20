FLORENCE — Linda Carole Williams, age 74, of Florence, Alabama, passed away April 16, 2022. A graveside will be held Friday, April 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Memphis Memory Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is directing.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her loving husband of twenty-eight years, Charles Roger Williams. Other survivors include her son, Marshall Kyle of Memphis; stepsons, Lee Williams of Cherokee; Stewart Williams of Cherokee; and stepdaughter, Kelly Wallace of Cullman.
She and Roger enjoyed fishing in their boat, and at the end of the day they would throw the caught fish back in the water. Gardening was also a hobby she enjoyed. She was a special lady and will greatly missed.
