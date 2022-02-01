FLORENCE — Linda Carolyn Davis Ledlow, 79, of Florence, Alabama, went to heaven on January 28, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her.
Linda was born in Waynesboro, TN, and her fondest memories were of times there with her cousins. She moved to Muscle Shoals, Alabama as a child, where she lived and raised her family. She attended Sheffield High School and became a professional secretary after completing business school, retiring from the University of North Alabama. She was a lover of books and genealogy and collected volumes of family information. Linda dedicated her life to caring for her family and touched many lives through her love.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Ray Ledlow; parents, Gus Branson Davis and Mildred Anita Norman Davis; brothers, James Jackson ‘Jack’ Davis, Richard Gerald ‘Jerry’ Davis and sister, Norma Louise Davis Sockwell. She is survived by her brother, Charles Harold ‘Bud’ Davis; daughters, Janet Beth Ledlow (Barry Graham), Carol Leeann Ledlow Adomyetz (Chris) and son, Vincent Ray Ledlow; grandsons, Kenneth Ray ‘Kenny’ Hunt II (Jessica), Andrew Carson Griffin, Joshua Davis Ledlow, and Hollis Chamberlain Webster; granddaughters, Meagan Leigh Rose and Rachel Elizabeth Griffin; great-grandson, Kenneth Ray ‘Tripp’ Hunt III, as well as a host of cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.
A private graveside service will be held with burial at Old Brick Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com
Commented