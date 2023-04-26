TUSCUMBIA — Linda Clark, 75, died April 24, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will immediately follow in the chapel with burial in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you