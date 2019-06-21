FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE — Linda Covington Isbell, age 60, of Franklin, TN, formerly of Colbert County, passed away June 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens of Florence, Spry-Williams Funeral Home directing.
Ms. Isbell was preceded in death by her father, Hobart Covington. Survivors include her mother, Lorraine Covington; siblings, David (Becky) Covington of Florence, Ken (Rhonda) Covington of Benton, AR, Lisa (J.C.) Johnson of Atoka, TN, and Leslie Covington of Muscle Shoals; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sarah Cannon Fund, c/o The American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 23197, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-2197.
You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
Commented