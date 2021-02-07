TUSCUMBIA — Linda Darlene Pipkins, age 52, of Tuscumbia, passed away February 4, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 9, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The funeral will be Wednesday, February 10, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sheffield Oakwood Cemetery.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Pipkins; parents, Robert and Darlene Speegle; brother, Robert Earl “Pork Chop” Speegle; three nephews; and grandparents.
Survivors include her sisters, Sheila Nelson-Rivera (Carlos), Regina Martinez (Jesus), and Amy Pipkins (Joseph); seven nieces; two nephews; two great-nephews; three great-nieces; and best friend, Regina Bass.
Linda worked as a CNA for over 25 years. She loved her family and treated her nieces and nephews as her own children.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Helen Keller Hospital Staff, and all of her caregivers, especially Gina Bass, for the loving care provided to Linda. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
