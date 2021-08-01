FLORENCE — Linda Elaine Rivers, 73, died July 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. The services will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in Franklin Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William Bruce Rivers. You may leave condolences at wfunerals.com. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

