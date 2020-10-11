TUSCUMBIA — Linda Ellen Willingham, 76, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, October 10, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Sunday, October 11, at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Gary Puryear officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Linda was a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She read the Bible through 14 times, outlined the New Testament over 40 times, and gave away over 24 outlined Bibles. Linda sewed over 1,000 pillows and donated them to Room in the Inn and Safe Place. She made over 100 Christmas stockings for her fellow nursing home residents. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Stephen Willingham; sons, Barry and Marty Willingham; parents, John Odell and Della Mae Howard; brothers, Larry and Lloyd Howard; and sisters, Mildred Hester and Beatrice Puckett.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Lisa Terry (Tommy) and Lori Thompson (Todd); brother, Johnny Howard (Brenda); grandchildren, Adam Terry (Farris), Jessica Davenport (Kyle), Caleb Willingham, Laura Willingham, Hunter Thompson, and Bailey Thompson; great-grandchildren, Lindsey Kate, Lila, Brooklyn, Kruz, Paizlee, and Noah; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Adam Terry, Tommy Terry, Hunter Thompson, Todd Thompson, Tyler Vinson, Mike Willingham, Josh Southern, and Joseph Southern. Dr. Jerry Williams and Ed White will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family extends special thanks to the staff of Cottage of the Shoals. In lieu of flowers, Linda requested that donations be made to “Kruzn for a Kure”, http://kruznforakurefoundation.com/donate.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented