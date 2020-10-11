FLORENCE — Linda Faye Trousdale, age 73 of Florence, passed away October 7, 2020. There will be a graveside service at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens Tuesday, October 13th, at 3:00 p.m. Spry-Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hoyet and Birdie Davis; her husband, Kenneth Wayne Trousdale; and her daughter, Mary Linda Trousdale.
Linda was a past member of Center Star Church of Christ. She was a resident of Flenwood Nursing Home in Florence, where she had many loving care givers. She had a close and loving relationship with her surroate family, Elijah and Danyell Orr and their children, Evan, Ethan & Eric, all of whom she loved dearly. She had numerous caregivers over the years and befriended them all. Linda was known as a kind, friendly person always quick with a smile and hug. She will be missed by all who knew her.
