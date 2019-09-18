FLORENCE — Linda Faye Hopkins, age 75, of Florence, passed away September 15, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will be Thursday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Pentecostal Church in Waterloo with Rev. Steve Bender and Rev. Keith Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Center Hill Holiness Cemetery in Lexington, TN.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Hopkins; and sons, David and Danny Hopkins.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her children, Janice Smith (Russell) and Susan Wood (John); grandchildren, Danny Hopkins, Samantha Hopkins, Sara Smith, Brandy Moreno, Mark Smith, Melanie Smith, Kendall Wood and Lauren Wood; great-grandchildren, Weston Hopkins, Kaylee Hopkins, Aliyah Hopkins, Mallory Smith, Aubrie Smith, Alyssa Smith, Brianna Smith and Dominic Smith; sisters, Velta Taylor, Shirley Segler and Debbie Wilson; brother, Dewey Mitchell; a large loving extended family; and special friends, Megan Williams and Billie Sue Mitchell.
Pallbearers will include Mark Smith, Danny Hopkins, Kendall Wood, Rohan Williams, Brock Proctor and Johnny Butler.
