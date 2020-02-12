FLORENCE — Linda Faye Hopkins, 78, died at El Reposo Nursing Facility on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Osceola and Dorothy Gilbert; husband, Wendell Ralph (John) Hopkins; son, Bill Vaughn, Jr.; great-grandson, Landon Hannah.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Adomyetz (Kenny); son, Scott Vaughn (Wanda). She is also survived by her three precious sisters who loved her so much, Judy Graham (Cotton), Pat Shaw (Russell) and Phyllis Gandy. Linda had four grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Elkins East Chapel from 10:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 12 P.M. in the chapel with Bro. Bryan McIntyre officiating. Burial will be in Killen City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hannah, Hayden Hannah, Cotton Graham, Ben Adomyetz, Jake Nail and Wes Nall.
The family would like to extend thanks to Columbia Cottage in Florence, where she received excellent care for four years, ECM Hospital for her care in 2016, North Alabama Medical Center for her recent care, and a special thanks to Doctor Felix Morris who was Linda’s doctor during both hospital stays. The family would like to especially thank the absolute wonderful loving care that El Reposo Nursing Facility gave our precious loved one. Words cannot express what you did for her during her four years there. She was given love, care, and friendship that went above and beyond.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to El Reposo Nursing Home.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
