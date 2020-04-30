TUSCUMBIA — Linda Faye Pounders, 73, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away April 27, 2020, at her residence. Born in Franklin County, Alabama, she was a member of Siloam Baptist Church and retired from Bank Independent where she had worked 45 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Pounders is survived by her sons, Greg Pounders, Gary Pounders and wife Heather, and Alan Pounders and wife Amanda; sisters, Eula Mae Boyles and Ruby James and husband Johnny; grandsons, Kadin Pounders, Zane Pounders and wife Jasmine, Shanley Pounders, Theran Pounders, Erik Pounders, Connor Mann and Carson Nash; great-grandchildren, Easton and Jaycen Pounders and Maya Mann; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hudon Pounders, and parents, Fred and Dallas Motes Thompson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
