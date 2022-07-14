TUSCUMBIA — Linda Faye Sell, 73, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, July 15, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Valley Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow with Clint Holcombe and Greg Beasley officiating.
Linda retired as a Water Clerk with Saltillo, Mississippi Water Department. She was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, where she passionately served on the Clothing Ministry. Linda was an avid gardener and was a member of Shoals Master Gardening. She was also a member of RSVP Colbert County. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, R.C. and Marjorie Posey, and sister, Mary Evelyn Palmer.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Charles Dennis Sell; children, Letha Nelson, Booneville, MS, Tonya Reid, and Kennie Reid (Stephanie), Tuscumbia; stepchildren, Carmen Cloke Breit, Salem WI, Connie Cloke Blackwell, Burlington, WI, Craig Cloke, Everett, WA, and Acey Lee (Paula) Sell, West Chicago, IL; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lloyd Baker, Sammy Dennis, Doug Myhan, Johnny Nixon, Jack Stone, and Dustin Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude. org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented