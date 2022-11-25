HACKLEBURG — Linda McCarley Fincher, 70, died November 22, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, noon to 2- p.m. at Marion County Funeral Home. Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with interment at Union Hill Cemetery.

