LEIGHTON — Linda Ford Craft, 75, Leighton, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, May 11, from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Mark Mayfield and Bro. Charlie James officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.

