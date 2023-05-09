F 5.9.23 LInda Bright.jpg

FLORENCE — Linda Gail Bright, age 73, of Florence, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023. Visitation will be today, May 9th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence, Alabama. A graveside service will be Thursday, May 11th at 1:00 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in Piney community in Loudon County, Tennessee.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you